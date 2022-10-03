Godwin (hamstring) had seven receptions (10 targets) for 59 yards in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Godwin came into the game on a hobbled leg and suffered another injury scare late in the third quarter, according to JC Allen of the Pewter Report. The talented wideout was able to return to the game after a brief absence, and it appeared that he was favoring his midsection as opposed to it being his ailing hamstring acting up. All things told, Godwin appeared to have escaped the game unscathed heading into a matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.