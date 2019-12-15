Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Hamstring injury similar to Evans'

Coach Bruce Arians called Godwin's hamstring injury "not good" following Sunday's 38-17 win at Detroit, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Just one game removed from fellow wideout Mike Evans suffering a serious hamstring injury, the same fate befell Godwin. Prior to Godwin's departure in the third quarter, he racked up what ended up being a team-best 121 yards on his five catches (seven targets). If Godwin and Evans are out of the lineup Saturday against the Texans, their combined 17.6 targets per game on the campaign will be available for the likes of Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman to take on. Meanwhile, Scott Miller might not join that trio due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday.

