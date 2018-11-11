Godwin caught all seven of his targets for 103 yards during Sunday's 16-3 loss to Washington. He fumbled during the game, but it was recovered by the offense.

Sunday's performance was a sight for sore eyes after just four catches combined over the previous two weeks. Godwin's seven catches and 103 yards both set season highs. Next up is finding the end zone. Godwin has been held scoreless in four straight weeks after four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's first five games. Next Sunday's matchup might be a tough one to break that spell as the Giants have surrendered just 11 passing touchdowns on the season, tied for fourth fewest in the league.