Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Has season-best game in loss
Godwin caught all seven of his targets for 103 yards during Sunday's 16-3 loss to Washington. He fumbled during the game, but it was recovered by the offense.
Sunday's performance was a sight for sore eyes after just four catches combined over the previous two weeks. Godwin's seven catches and 103 yards both set season highs. Next up is finding the end zone. Godwin has been held scoreless in four straight weeks after four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's first five games. Next Sunday's matchup might be a tough one to break that spell as the Giants have surrendered just 11 passing touchdowns on the season, tied for fourth fewest in the league.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Sees drop in targets during loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Poor catch rate in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Posts five grabs in OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Leads team in catches Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of grabs in Week 4 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again Monday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10