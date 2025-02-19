The Buccaneers and Godwin (ankle) agreed Tuesday to push back the void date on his contract to March 12, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin is slated to be an unrestricted free agent, and by extending the veteran wideout's void date until the final day of the league year, the two sides will have more time to negotiate a new deal. Auman notes that Tampa Bay will carry some dead money from Godwin's current deal in 2025 no matter what, but the Buccaneers will divide the cap hit between the next two years -- as opposed to all $18 million being on the books for next season -- if they are able to work out an extension with the soon-to-be 29-year-old. Godwin ended last season on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated left ankle Week 7 against Baltimore, but he's expected to be recovered by the start of 2025 training camp.