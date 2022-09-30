Coach Todd Bowles said Godwin (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.comreports.

Bowles said the same is true for Julio Jones, who was a limited practice participant all week after missing the past two games with a hip injury. Breshad Perriman, meanwhile, will be listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue, though he might've been sliding back to a depth role this week even if he'd remained healthy. Godwin appears truly questionable entering the weekend and likely will be listed as such on the final injury report.