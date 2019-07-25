Coach Bruce Arians told Jim Rome that Godwin won't ever come off the field. "We can use him in the slot, we can use him out wide...so he'll never come off the field," Arian said.

Arians previously mentioned triple-digit receptions as a reasonable goal for Godwin, who will be needed in a larger role after the Buccaneers lost DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries during the offseason. The team went cheap with its replacements, signing Breshad Perriman to a one-year contract and then drafting Scott Miller in the sixth round. The Tampa passing game will run through Godwin, Mike Evans and tight end O.J. Howard.