Godwin will not play in Saturday's preseason contest, but the veteran receiver does appear to have growing confidence in his surgically repaired knee, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It would have been a major surprise to see Godwin actually play in Saturday's preseason contest, but all indications seem to be the star wide receiver could be available for Week 1. Expect more information regarding Godwin's availably to emerge during the team's first set of injury reports which will precede the Sept. 11 season opener.