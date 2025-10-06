Godwin had three receptions on four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.

Godwin saw his efficiency improve from the 30 percent catch rate he posted in his return from injury last week. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, his target count dropped dramatically from the 10 he garnered against the Eagles in Week 4. Godwin's return from an ankle injury sustained in Week 7 of the 2024 season has come along slowly, dampening expectations for the veteran until we see a true return to form. The Buccaneers could still be without top wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) in Week 6, which would keep Godwin in the starting lineup against the 49ers next Sunday.