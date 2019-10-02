Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Hip injury lingers

Godwin did not practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Godwin missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday due to a hip issue, but he managed to play through the injury en route to a stunning Week 4 performance of 12 catches, 172 yards and two scores. If the 23-year-old is able to practice in some capacity by the end of the week, it'll bode well for his availability approaching Sunday's tilt in New Orleans.

