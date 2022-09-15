Godwin (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' official report, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin's absence from practice for the second day in a row comes as little surprise after he suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday's season-opening win over the Cowboys that is expected to cost him a few weeks, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tampa Bay will likely wait until after Friday's practice before officially ruling Godwin out for its Week 2 game in New Orleans, but fantasy managers should already begin the process of finding a replacement for him in weekly lineups. Godwin is one of five Tampa Bay receivers on the Week 2 injury report, though his hamstring strain appears to be more significant than the injuries that Mike Evans (calf), Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are contending with.