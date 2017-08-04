Godwin, a 2017 third-round pick, has impressed head coach Dirk Koetter with his all-around play thus far, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Godwin began impressing in his first training camp practice and hasn't let up, leading Koetter to remark that he looks like a veteran in practice. The Penn State product's familiarity with the playbook and overall demeanor has helped him shed the rookie label thus far, with Godwin's next test coming in the form of preseason games. The 21-year-old is looking to secure the third receiver role, although Adam Humphries' expertise operating out of the slot could still give him the edge for that job to open the season.