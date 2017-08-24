Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Impressive in first-team work Wednesday
Godwin, who worked on the first team in Wednesday's practice with Mike Evans (undisclosed) held out, turned in an impressive session, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The emerging 2017 third-round pick has been turning heads throughout camp, and he certainly didn't squander Wednesday's opportunity against the first-team defense. Godwin made highlight-reel one-handed touchdown grab over Javien Elliott in one-on-one drills and also turned in a pretty fingertip catch in the middle of the field during team drills in the latter portion of practice. How Godwin and presumed third receiver Adam Humphries will split snaps to start the season remains to be seen, but the rookie will look to make another strong impression against the Browns on Saturday.
