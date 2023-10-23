Godwin recorded six receptions on 12 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Falcons.

Despite a mediocre line, there are reasons to be optimistic about Godwin's performance and his recent involvement in the offense. He led the team with 12 targets and out-targeted Mike Evans for the first time this season in a game in which both pass catchers played a full snap count. Godwin also recorded a 33-yard reception, his fourth gain of 20 or more yards in his last three games after having only one such catch in his first three contests. However, he'll face a Bills defense in Week 8 that has effectively limited opposing receivers for much of the season.