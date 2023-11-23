Godwin (knee/elbow) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.
The Buccaneers continue to place listed restrictions on Godwin's activity level this week due to knee and elbow injuries, giving the wide receiver just one more chance to get back to full before week's end. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.
