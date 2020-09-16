Godwin is in the concussion protocol, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin took a hard hit during Sunday's 34-23 loss to New Orleans, and while he initially didn't display any symptoms, coach Bruce Arians revealed Wednesday that the wide receiver is now being monitored for aftereffects of a possible concussion. Godwin apparently noticed symptoms Wednesday morning, so he'll be held out of practice for at least a day or two. It isn't yet clear if he'll be available for Week 2 against the Panthers.
