Godwin caught six of seven target for 79 yards in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Saints.

All three figures led the Bucs in Tom Brady's debut at quarterback, a very encouraging sign for the chemistry between the duo. Mike Evans may not have been 100 percent for the contest after battling a hamstring strain early in the week, creating more opportunities for Godwin, but there's no guarantee Brady's 43-year-old arm will be able to take full advantage of Evans as a downfield threat even when he's healthy. After a career year in 2019 that included 121 targets, Godwin appears headed for high volume again this season.