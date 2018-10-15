Godwin brought in six of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Godwin found the end zone for the fourth time in five games, and his reception total Sunday was both a team- and season-high figure. The second-year wideout was expected to be much more consistently involved in the offense during his sophomore campaign, and that's held through so far -- factoring in Sunday's production, Godwin has seen at least four targets in four of five games and already has tallies of nine and 10 looks, respectively. He'll look to continue establishing his niche in the high-powered Buccaneers air attack in a Week 7 matchup versus the Browns.