Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Leads team in catches Sunday
Godwin brought in six of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Godwin found the end zone for the fourth time in five games, and his reception total Sunday was both a team- and season-high figure. The second-year wideout was expected to be much more consistently involved in the offense during his sophomore campaign, and that's held through so far -- factoring in Sunday's production, Godwin has seen at least four targets in four of five games and already has tallies of nine and 10 looks, respectively. He'll look to continue establishing his niche in the high-powered Buccaneers air attack in a Week 7 matchup versus the Browns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of grabs in Week 4 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expected to play Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited at practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited by toe issue•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores for second straight week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...