Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Leads team in receiving yards
Godwin caught four of six targets for 52 yards during Friday's 13-12 preseason win over the Browns.
With Mike Evans on the sidelines, Godwin served as the team's go-to pass catcher and commanded all his targets in just one half of play. He led the team in receiving yardage and averaged an acceptable 13.0 yards per catch despite a poor night from Jameis Winston. Godwin shouldn't play much, if any, during Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, but he seems ready for what could be a very productive season.
