Godwin is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Dolphins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Godwin has been running routes throughout training camp and participating in positional drills, but the star wideout has yet to play in meaningful game situations, something that's not expected to change Saturday. The Buccaneers are expected to rest the majority of their top pass catchers opening the door for Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson and Scotty Miller to get extended run.