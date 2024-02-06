New Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen said Tuesday that he anticipates moving Godwin back inside to the slot, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin took 32 percent of his snaps from the slot in 2023, down from 60 percent the previous year and 53 percent in 2021. His volume didn't suffer too much (130 targets), but his catch rate plunged to 63.8 percent after four straight years above 71 percent, and he finished with his lowest per-game averages for receptions (4.9) and receiving yards (60.2) since 2018 (which was also the last time his slot rate dipped below 49 percent). While perfectly capable on the perimeter, Godwin is probably at his best inside and tends to earn more targets when he's there. The shift to more outside work last season apparently stemmed from the Bucs' belief that it might help keep him healthy, and while Godwin did in fact play every game for the first time since 2017-18, he's nonetheless expected to man the slot more often with the team shifting from Dave Canales to Coen as offensive coordinator. It sounds like a good thing for his fantasy value, especially given the likelihood that Godwin also gets a lot of playing time in two-wide formations, unlike many other slot guys.