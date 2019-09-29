Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Likely to play Sunday
Godwin (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Buccaneers had been treating Godwin as a game-time call after he managed only one limited practice this week, but the team is apparently optimistic with how the wideout has bounced back from the hip injury in the last couple of days. Godwin's status won't be officially confirmed until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, but it looks like his fantasy managers can plan on having him available.
