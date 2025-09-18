Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
This marks Godwin's first back-to-back practices since dislocating his left ankle Week 7 of last season, indicating his conditioning is improving as he seeks to return to action. Friday's injury report will reveal if he has a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Jets, but if he doesn't and because rookie standout Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) has yet to take part in drills this week, the Buccaneers could be forced to roll with Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson as the wide receivers not named Mike Evans in Week 3.
