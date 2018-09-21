Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited at practice again
Godwin (toe) was a limited practice participant Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
With Tampa facing the Steelers on Monday Night Football, the second-year pro has an extra day to prepare for his Week 3 matchup. Godwin was also a limited practice participant Thursday, with no indication of his toe injury being serious. Assuming he's cleared to play, Godwin will continue sharing snaps with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries behind No. 1 option Mike Evans.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited by toe issue•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores for second straight week•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Finds end zone Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as co-starter on depth chart•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Scores again•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Pair of grabs in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...