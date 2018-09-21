Godwin (toe) was a limited practice participant Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

With Tampa facing the Steelers on Monday Night Football, the second-year pro has an extra day to prepare for his Week 3 matchup. Godwin was also a limited practice participant Thursday, with no indication of his toe injury being serious. Assuming he's cleared to play, Godwin will continue sharing snaps with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries behind No. 1 option Mike Evans.

