Godwin (fibula) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

In his return to action this past Sunday at the Rams, Godwin took on a smaller workload than normal, logging a 34 percent snap share on his way to two catches (on four targets) for nine yards. His fibula injury continues to bother him, as evidenced by that and Wednesday's capped session, with Friday's injury report set to reveal if he has a designation for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.