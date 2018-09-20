Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited by toe issue
Godwin is nursing a toe injury and was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Though Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson rank as the Buccaneers' top receiving threats, the incredible, efficient play of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick through the team's first two games has left enough room for Godwin to carve out fantasy utility. The second-year wideout has scored a touchdown in both contests while hauling in eight of 10 targets for 97 yards. It appears Godwin may have hurt his toe in the Week 2 win over the Eagles, but the fact that he's on the practice field to begin the current week bodes well for his odds of playing Monday against the Steelers.
