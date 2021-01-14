Godwin (hip/quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
With no indication either of his injuries is serious, Godwin should be ready for Sunday's game in New Orleans. The Saints limited him to nine catches for 120 yards on 13 targets in two regular-season matchups, but Godwin approaches the weekend with a four-game TD streak.
