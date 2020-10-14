Godwin (hamstring) is listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

After missing the past two games due to a strained right hamstring, Godwin is putting himself in a position to return to action Sunday versus the Packers. He'll have two more chances to do so before the Bucs give him a designation for Week 6. Meanwhile, Mike Evans (ankle) was a DNP on Wednesday, Scotty Miller (hip/groin) was limited and Justin Watson (chest) was full, indicating the varying levels of health in Tampa Bay's receiving corps.

More News