Godwin (knee) was limited at Thursday's walkthrough.

Godwin had practice restrictions due to a knee issue back in Weeks 15 and 16, and his day off last Friday also was attributed to a knee concern. At Wednesday's walkthrough, he logged no activity for the same reason, but his ability to get back on the field one day later seems to imply he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game at Detroit. In the end, Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Godwin enters the weekend with a designation.