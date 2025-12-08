Godwin (fibula) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin continues to manage a fibula issue, but with no reported setbacks in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Saints, the wideout's listed limitations Monday were presumably maintenance-related. Added context regarding Godwin's status for Thursday night's game against the Falcons will arrive Tuesday, but at this stage there's no reason to believe that his Week 15 availability is in danger.