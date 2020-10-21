Godwin (hamstring) is listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

In his first appearance since Week 3 this past Sunday against the Packers, Godwin logged a below average 62 percent share of the snaps on offense en route to five catches (on seven targets) for 48 yards. For the time being, he's the Buccaneers' clear No. 2 wide receiver behind Mike Evans, but as he gets healthier Godwin may draw closer to a co-leading WR on the team.

