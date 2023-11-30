Godwin was added to the Buccaneers' Week 13 injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a neck issue.
Since he wasn't included on the initial Week 13 injury report released Wednesday, Godwin may have hurt his neck at some point during Thursday's practice session. Godwin will have one more opportunity to practice Friday before the Buccaneers potentially hand him an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
