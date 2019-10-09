Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited to begin week

Godwin (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Godwin has been nursing a lingering hip injury since Week 4. The explosive wideout has consistently played through the issue and hasn't yet missed any time, but his practice reps will be something to watch as the week goes on. Barring any setbacks, fantasy managers can consider Godwin to be trending towards availability for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.

