Godwin (fibula) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

At this point, Godwin's practice restrictions are merely related to maintenance as he tends to a lingering fibula injury. He's coming off his best performance of the season (3-78-0 on five targets) this past Sunday against the Cardinals, and he may soon be joined by one or both of Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) in the receiving corps after they were limited Wednesday after being designated for return from injured reserve. Friday's injury report will reveal if either of them have a chance to play Sunday against the Saints, while Godwin himself likely will be cleared before that point.