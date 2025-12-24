Godwin (fibula) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Godwin has been dealing with the residual effects of a fibula injury since Week 5, but since his return to action Week 12, he's been able to suit up for each of the Buccaneers' last five games, accumulating a 19-192-1 line on 28 targets during that stretch. His limitations Wednesday likely are related to maintenance, and he'll have two more chances to get back to full before Sunday's contest at Miami.