Godwin (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

Godwin also tended to a knee injury during Week 15 prep, which contained him to just one full practice last Friday. While he entered the weekend as questionable for this past Sunday's game at Green Bay, he didn't look worse for wear as he ran roughshod over the Packers defense for 10 catches (on 12 targets) for 155 yards, including four plays of 20-plus yards. With the aforementioned health concern following him into this week, Godwin's status will need to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.