Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as co-starter on initial depth chart
Godwin and fellow receiver DeSean Jackson are both listed as starting options opposite Mike Evans on the initial regular-season depth chart, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year receiver has had no shortage of positive press all summer, accolades he's earned through both his standout camp practices and productive preseason performances. Early in camp, coach Dirk Koetter had remarked that the team viewed Godwin as a starter, although at the time his comments could have easily been interpreted to mean that the Penn State product had the talent to step into that role if called upon. There's apparently a deeper meaning to Koetter's words based on the Bucs' first regular-season depth chart, although how it all translates to the field remains to be seen. Tampa opens its regular season with a road divisional tilt against the Saints on Sunday.
