Godwin (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

During the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night, Godwin logged 51 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching four of his five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. Now that the wideout has logged a 'DNP' to start the practice week, however, his status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Lions.