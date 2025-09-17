Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as limited participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
He practiced for the first time last Thursday before returning to non-activity Friday. Godwin's second instance of official practice participation is a positive sign, but reports earlier this month suggested he's unlikely to play before October and is being kept on the active roster only to practice and ramp up with teammates (rather than being restricted to a side field while on an injury list). The Buccaneers, however, haven't said anything of the sort publicly, instead waiting for the final injury report to rule Godwin out in Weeks 1 and 2.
