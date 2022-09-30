Godwin (hamstring), a likely game-time decision, is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It's a suboptimal situation for fantasy managers with three of Tampa's top four WRs listed as questionable for the Sunday night game, though Russell Gage (hamstring) at least seems highly likely to play through his injury for a fourth straight week. Godwin and Julio Jones (knee), on the other hand, will be treated as game-time decisions according to coach Todd Bowles. Godwin sandwiched two limited practices around a 'DNP' on Thursday this week, while Jones practiced the first two days before sitting out Friday. Barring further updates, both need to be viewed as truly questionable ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.