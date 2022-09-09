Godwin (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Coach Todd Bowles said he'd treat Godwin as a game-time decision, likely leaving fantasy managers to do the same. The full practice Friday would normally mean a green light, but that doesn't necessarily apply to a guy coming back from an ACL tear. Godwin also was a full participant Wednesday, before sitting out Thursday entirely. Bowles said both Godwin and the team's medical staff will need to sign off on him playing, with the final decision likely coming down to whether the wide receiver believes he's truly ready and strong enough to play. An 8:20 ET kickoff makes things tougher on fantasy managers, and there's also the matter of fellow Bucs wideout Russell Gage (hamstring) being listed as questionable. It's a favorable setup for Mike Evans, and perhaps for Julio Jones as well. Behind them, the Bucs have Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman, with Miller the favorite for the WR3 role if both Godwin and Gage end up inactive.