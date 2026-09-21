Godwin caught all three of his targets for 46 yards in Tampa Bay's 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He added 12 rushing yards on one attempt.

Godwin's three targets were seventh on the team and "good" for just an 8.8 percent share on a day Baker Mayfield attempted 34 passes. However, the veteran wide receiver's 37 routes were just one fewer than Emeka Egbuka for the team lead. After several lower-body injuries to this point in his career, it's becoming a concern that Godwin may just not have it anymore at 30.5 years old. Through two games, he has seven catches for 86 scoreless yards and 15 rushing yards.