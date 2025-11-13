Godwin (fibula) was limited in practice Thursday.

Godwin isn't expected to be available for Sunday's road matchup at Buffalo, but it's encouraging to see him handle limited practice reps for a second consecutive day, and he could have a more realistic shot at retaking the field in Week 12 versus the Rams. The veteran wideout hasn't yet officially been ruled out to face the Bills, but head coach Todd Bowles stated Monday that the expectation is for Godwin to miss at least one more game. Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard will start in three-wide sets as long as Godwin remains sidelined.