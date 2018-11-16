Godwin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after logging a full practice session Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Held out of practice the previous two days, Godwin now appears on track to play after making it through Friday's session without limitation. Of course, we'll still want to keep a close eye on this situation when the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 EST kickoff. DeSean Jackson would get more snaps with Godwin out of the lineup, while everyone else in the offense might benefit from added opportunities in the red zone. Godwin is tied for third in the NFL this season with nine targets inside the 10-yard line.