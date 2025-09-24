Godwin (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Between prep for Weeks 2 and 3, Godwin combined to log five limited practices in six chances to do so, including three straight to end last week. He was held out of each of the Buccaneers' first three games of the season due to the dislocated left ankle that he suffered Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. Coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site on Wednesday that Godwin upped his activity level "a lot" from last week, as indicated by his full session, but he added that the wide receiver will be an "end-of-the-week" evaluation, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. As a result, Godwin's listing on Friday's injury report may provide the first indication that he's cleared for his first game action in nearly one year ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles.