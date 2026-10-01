Godwin (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

One day removed from logging no on-field work due to an ankle issue Wednesday, Godwin was able to handle every practice rep and thus is in the clear for Sunday's game against the Packers. Through three games this season, he has just a 10-111-0 line on 11 targets, and he'll now be on the receiving end of passes from undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels instead of Baker Mayfield for the next few weeks due to the latter's dislocated right thumb.