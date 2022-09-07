Godwin (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Godwin has made a speedy recovery from the torn ACL and MCL sprain that he sustained in his right knee Week 15 of last season, handling team drills as soon as Aug. 22 before practicing without a brace this week. The sixth-year pro continues to don a non-contact jersey during drills, which could mean he heads into the weekend with a designation of some sort. In the end, though, Godwin appears as if he'll be available for Sunday's season opener at Dallas.
