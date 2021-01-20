Godwin (hip/quad) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
As was fellow wide receiver Mike Evans (knee), but it's quite plausible that the duo's listed limitations are simply indicative of rep management. Both players were listed as limited last Wednesday as well before finishing up the practice week in advance of the team's divisional-round win over the Saints minus injury designations.
