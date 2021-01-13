Godwin (hip/quad) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Bogged down by injuries during the first half of the season, Godwin has been in a groove of late, scoring TDs in four consecutive contests. During that stretch, he's compiled a 19-332-5 line on 33 targets. Godwin is tending to a pair of issues this week, but the fact he got in some reps Wednesday likely indicates he's trending in the right direction. Ultimately, Friday's practice report may clear up his status entirely for Sunday's divisional-round game at New Orleans.
