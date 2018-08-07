Head coach Dirk Koetter has labeled Godwin as a starting receiver heading into 2018, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "Chris is playing really well right now, " Koetter said. "We look at it as if we have four starting receivers. All four of those guys, the only guy that really hasn't been a starter (in the NFL) is Chris. The other three have been, and we believe Chris is every bit in that same category.''

There may be a bit of semantics at play here, but the gist of Koetter's message is clear -- Godwin is going to be on the field plenty during the coming season. While veteran DeSean Jackson is likely to still be listed as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart, there are plenty of indications that label won't be adhered to in a traditional sense in the Bucs offense this year. Stroud reports that Jackson -- who's enjoyed a strong training camp in his own right -- has been seeing more slot work in three-receiver sets during camp practices, leaving the 6-foot-1, 209-pound Godwin on the perimeter opposite Mike Evans. That formation figures to have a number of advantages associated with it, including providing Koetter more opportunities to call running plays toward the side opposite opposite Evans -- a strategy that wasn't too successful last season when the much slighter Jackson was positioned there. Godwin acquitted himself well in his opportunities with extended snaps in 2017, including over the final two games (10 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown) while spelling Jackson after the latter's season-ending ankle injury. Preseason games could shed further light on the different ways the team envisions deploying the second-year wideout, but the full extent of Godwin's increased involvement is unlikely to be revealed until Week 1.