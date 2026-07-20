Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Maintains key role in WR corps

Ahead of the coming season, Godwin is projected to work primarily out of the slot in a WR corps that also features Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, River Wells of SI.com and Andrew Harbaugh of USA Today report.

During the 2025 regular season, Godwin -- who was limited to seven contests in 2024 -- put up a 33-360-2 receiving line (51 targets) in nine games. The 30-year-old was reportedly a standout during OTAs and heads into training camp with no lingering injury concerns, which sets him up to maintain a key role in a Tampa Bay WR corps that no longer includes Mike Evans, who is now a member of the 49ers. In his continued role out of the slot, Godwin should provide fantasy lineup utility in 2026, particularly in PPR formats, while Egbuka -- a 2025 first-rounder who can line up all along the formation -- brings intriguing upside to the table in his second pro season, which is reflected in his current average draft position. Meanwhile, Jalen McMillan -- who will look to rebound from a 2025 campaign that was abbreviated by a neck injury -- is a candidate to see his share of targets on the outside, with Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson also in the mix to carve out roles in the passing game.